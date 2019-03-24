WWE News: Top 25 Instagram Photos Feature Ricochet and Kairi Sane, Superstars Play The Haunting of Caldwell Manor on Rollout, Official Synopsis for Tonight’s Season Finale of Total Bellas

– WWE.com released its gallery for the Top 25 Instagram photos of the week for WWE Superstars. This week’s picks include Kairi Sane and Ricochet. You can check out some of those images of Ricochet and Kairi Sane below.

– Xavier Woods released a new Season 2 episode of Rollout for The Haunting of Caldwell Manor tabletop RPG. You can check out that new video below.

– Tonight’s new episode for Total Bellas is the season finale. Here is the official synopsis/episode preview for the finale airing on the E! Network:

“The twins head to Napa Valley to reflect on the past year before they move apart and continue on their separate journeys.”