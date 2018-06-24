WWE News: Top 5 Most Epic TakeOver Entrances, Xavier Woods Plays Detroit: Become Human, and Jeff Hardy Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

– WWE released an NXT Top 5 video showcasing the Top 5 Most Epic TakeOver entrances, showcasing some epic Superstar entrances for Bobby Roode with the glorious choir, Sasha Banks’ Brooklyn Entourage, and Finn Balor’s entrance for the London event. You can check out that NXT Top 5 video in the player below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video where he plays Detroit: Become Human. You can check that new video out below.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today. For today’s video, artist Rob Schamberger created some new artwork featuring Jeff Hardy. You can check out that video below.