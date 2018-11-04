Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 5 Survivor Series Teams, Ryback Tweets About Returning at WrestleMania

November 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Survivor Series

– WWE released a graphic ranking the best teams at Survivor Series. You can check out the list below. Here are the Top 5:

5. The Hulkamaniacs (Survivor Series 1989)
4. Team Smackdown (Survivor Series 2005)
3. The Ultimate Warriors (Survivor Series 1990)
2. Team Raw (Survivor Series 2017)
1. Team WWE (Survivor Series 2001)

What #survivorseries team is your favorite?

– Former WWE Superstar Ryback tweeted about returning at WrestleMania to get a big stage for his pop. He was likely joking, but you can check out his tweet below.

