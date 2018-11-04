wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 5 Survivor Series Teams, Ryback Tweets About Returning at WrestleMania
November 4, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE released a graphic ranking the best teams at Survivor Series. You can check out the list below. Here are the Top 5:
5. The Hulkamaniacs (Survivor Series 1989)
4. Team Smackdown (Survivor Series 2005)
3. The Ultimate Warriors (Survivor Series 1990)
2. Team Raw (Survivor Series 2017)
1. Team WWE (Survivor Series 2001)
– Former WWE Superstar Ryback tweeted about returning at WrestleMania to get a big stage for his pop. He was likely joking, but you can check out his tweet below.
Will you return to WWE
— ᏇᏋᎥᏒᎴᎧ ᎶᏬᎩ (@Lunaticmania7) November 4, 2018
Probably Wrestlemania. I need a large platform for my fucking pop. https://t.co/iRkJacVBIq
— The Big Guy (@Ryback22) November 4, 2018