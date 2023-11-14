wrestling / News
WWE Names Top Merchandise Sellers of 2023: Cody Rhodes, Bloodline, More
WWE has revealed the top merchandise sellers of 2023 to date including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns & The Bloodline, and more. The company is listing their top sellers on Shop WWE, which include Rhodes, Reigns, LA Knight, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio, and Kevin Owens.
Rhodes has consistently been at or near the top of sales number reports throughout the year, as has Cena since he returned, Reigns, and Knight.
