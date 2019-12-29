wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 12.28.19 – Toronto, Ontario: Reigns vs. Corbin Headlines
Here are results from Saturday night’s WWE Smackdown live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.
* The New Day & Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Sami Zayn
The winners New Day and Strowman #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/ueSPpg5qgj
— Dan Brown 🦁🎮 (@LyonsGamez) December 29, 2019
* Carmella defeated Mandy Rose
Carmella vs. Mandy Rose 🥰#WWEToronto @WWE_MandyRose 🥰 pic.twitter.com/T4Aqs7ebW0
— Dan Brown 🦁🎮 (@LyonsGamez) December 29, 2019
* The Lucha House Party defeated The Revival
* The Fiend defeated The Miz & Daniel Bryan to retain the WWE Universal Title in a Cage Match
The blinding red light is back 😡#WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/kCULQIYx8Y
— Amanda (@KayFabeulous) December 29, 2019
* Elias sang, only to be interrupted by Dolph Ziggler who then joined him. Shorty G entered the ring and faced Ziggler, pinning him for the win.
* Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Bayley & Sasha Banks @ #WWEToronto It’s a triple threat tag team match. pic.twitter.com/DuEGrdXK7Q
— BayleyMedia FAN ACCOUNT NOT BAYLEY (@BayleyPamBayley) December 29, 2019
That Smile @AlexaBliss_WWE #wwetoronto pic.twitter.com/CqnhtNQJvo
— Muhammad Hussein (@Mhussein9911) December 29, 2019
* Roman Reigns defeated King Baron Corbin ( w/ Drake Maverick ) in a Street Fight
I’m pretty sure I got Corbin’s sweat and Roman’s wet hair & sweat on me #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/OpF968dI7D
— My Villa (@my__villa) December 29, 2019
#RomanReigns with a hockey stick!! #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/Dw8jbya3Tt
— WWE Trivia TO (@WWEtriviaTO) December 29, 2019
