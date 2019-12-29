WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 12.28.19 – Toronto, Ontario: Reigns vs. Corbin Headlines

Here are results from Saturday night’s WWE Smackdown live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.

* The New Day & Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Sami Zayn

The winners New Day and Strowman #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/ueSPpg5qgj — Dan Brown 🦁🎮 (@LyonsGamez) December 29, 2019

* Carmella defeated Mandy Rose

* The Lucha House Party defeated The Revival

* The Fiend defeated The Miz & Daniel Bryan to retain the WWE Universal Title in a Cage Match

* Elias sang, only to be interrupted by Dolph Ziggler who then joined him. Shorty G entered the ring and faced Ziggler, pinning him for the win.

* Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Bayley & Sasha Banks @ #WWEToronto It’s a triple threat tag team match. pic.twitter.com/DuEGrdXK7Q — BayleyMedia FAN ACCOUNT NOT BAYLEY (@BayleyPamBayley) December 29, 2019

* Roman Reigns defeated King Baron Corbin ( w/ Drake Maverick ) in a Street Fight