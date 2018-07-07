WWE News: Top 5 Jaw-Dropping Returns From Injury, Nikki Bella’s Mom Wants to Help Plan Wedding in Total Bellas Clip, and Top 10 Outrageous Bathroom Incidents

– The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel released a new clip from Total Bellas this week. In the clip, Nikki Bella’s mother wants to help her daughter plan Nikki’s wedding with John Cena. You can check out that video below.

– WWE published a new video playlist showcasing “Five jaw-dropping returns from injury.” The list includes John Cena at Royal Rumble 2008, Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 34, Triple H on Raw after his quad injury, Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2016, and Shawn Michaels at Summerslam 2002.

These Superstars SHOCKED the world! Take a look at 5 breathtaking returns from an injury, presented by our friends at @5hourenergy! https://t.co/kKoVeyi7Vu — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2018

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 Outrageous Bathroom Incidents. You can check out the new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.