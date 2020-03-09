WWE Institutes No Touching Rule for Signings Due to Coronavirus

– PWInsider reports that WWE institute a “no touching rule” due to the coronavirus over the weekend for Superstar signings and appearances. Sasha Banks shared some tweets and photos from a Footaction appearance where she wore some latex gloves due to the apparent rule (see below).

Additionally, the report notes that Braun Strowman was willing to do some fist bumps for his appearance at The Big Event in New York City, but “nothing else.” The Undertaker reportedly made it clear he’d be making no physical contact at the event.

Concerns for the coronavirus has caused a number of delays and cancellations for various events, including ones in the pro wrestling world. Last week, WWE gave an update on the coronavirus, and the company said in a statement that the WWE is committed to hosting WrestleMania 36 next month.

I’m trying to go on a vacation tomorrow! I don’t want to get sick. 😷 ☀️ 🏖 #richandHealthy pic.twitter.com/t1Wwb0PDDu — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 7, 2020