wrestling / News

WWE Announces Tournament For Smackdown Tag Team Titles Starting Next Week

January 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Drew McIntyre Sheamus Image Credit: WWE

A tournament for the Smackdown Tag Tema Championships will kick off on next week’s show. Adam Pearce announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that a tournament to crown new #1 contenders to the brand’s tag titles will begin next Friday.

The first match announced will see Sheamus & Drew McIntyre take on The Viking Raiders. The tournament comes after The Judgment Day were named #1 contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championships on Monday’s show by winning a Tag Team Turmoil match.

Both championships are currently held by The Usos as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading