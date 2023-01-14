wrestling / News
WWE Announces Tournament For Smackdown Tag Team Titles Starting Next Week
January 13, 2023 | Posted by
A tournament for the Smackdown Tag Tema Championships will kick off on next week’s show. Adam Pearce announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that a tournament to crown new #1 contenders to the brand’s tag titles will begin next Friday.
The first match announced will see Sheamus & Drew McIntyre take on The Viking Raiders. The tournament comes after The Judgment Day were named #1 contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championships on Monday’s show by winning a Tag Team Turmoil match.
Both championships are currently held by The Usos as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
Banger Bros!@DMcIntyreWWE @WWESheamus #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gJJzdH1bVy
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 14, 2023