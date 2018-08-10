WWE News: WWE Tours The Mid-Atlantic This Weekend, Triple H Praises Mae Young Classic, The Rock Shows Off Jungle Cruise Set

– WWE’s live events this weekend includes a tour of the Mid-Atlantic. RAW will have a show tonight in Salisbury, MD, tomorrow in Norfolk, VA and Sunday in Roanoke, VA. Monday’s episode of RAW airs from Greensboro, NC. Meanwhile, Smackdown has a show tomorrow in Greenville, NC, Sunday in Florence, NC and Monday in Columbia, SC. Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live airs from Greenville, SC.

NXT will remain in Florida, with shows in Citrus Springs tonight and Cocoa tomorrow.

– Triple H wrote the following on Twitter:

The 2018 #WWEMYC showcased the triumph and heartbreak that makes our business so special. Incredible competition with phenomenal athletes over two historic nights. Thank you to the talent, @WWEPerformCtr coaches and @WWE staff for another @MaeYoungClassic. pic.twitter.com/bdxpyA0dWj — Triple H (@TripleH) August 10, 2018

– Meanwhile, The Rock shared a video from the set of his new film Jungle Cruise: