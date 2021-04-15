WWE Touts Success of NXT’s Tuesday Night Debut

NXT’s debut on Tuesday saw the show pull in improved numbers, and WWE is touting the show’s success on its new night. As reported earlier today, the Tuesday night debut of the brand brought in 805,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic. WWE sent along a press release about the show’s numbers, which you can read in full below:

On the heels of last week’s NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, which was the most-watched NXT TakeOver in history, NXT made its Tuesday night premiere last night on USA Network with impressive results across TV and social media.

NXT was up +16% YOY and had more viewers than the NBA game on TNT and NHL game on NBCSN in both P2+ and P18-49.

On social media, NXT was the most-social national TV show in primetime.

NXT takes place every Tuesday night at 8/7c on USA Network live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. All new episodes are available on demand in the United States exclusively on Peacock, the day after its airing on USA.