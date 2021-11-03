WWE News: Toxic Attraction Flirts With Imperium On NXT, Tony D’Angelo Appears On Lashing Out

– Toxic Attraction had a flirtatious moment with Imperium on this week’s NXT. During tonight’s show, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan interrupted Imperium’s backstage interview to say that they wanted Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner to check out their six-woman tag team match next week. The duo will team with Mandy Rose against Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter.

– Tony D’Angelo was the guest on this week’s Lashing Out with Lash Legend. In the segment, Lash accused D’Angelo of roughing up her producer Mark after he refused to put Tony on the segment, and Tony proceeded to intimidate Mark into denying such a thing happened: