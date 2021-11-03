wrestling / News
WWE News: Toxic Attraction Flirts With Imperium On NXT, Tony D’Angelo Appears On Lashing Out
– Toxic Attraction had a flirtatious moment with Imperium on this week’s NXT. During tonight’s show, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan interrupted Imperium’s backstage interview to say that they wanted Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner to check out their six-woman tag team match next week. The duo will team with Mandy Rose against Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter.
"The mat is sacred, but America has its benefits." – @Marcel_B_WWE#WWENXT @FabianAichner @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/UoajpjetVQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 3, 2021
– Tony D’Angelo was the guest on this week’s Lashing Out with Lash Legend. In the segment, Lash accused D’Angelo of roughing up her producer Mark after he refused to put Tony on the segment, and Tony proceeded to intimidate Mark into denying such a thing happened:
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, Vince McMahon’s Backstage Issues With Wyatt
- Brooke Hogan Discusses Her Family’s Scandals, Hulk Hogan’s Handling Of His Issues
- EC3 Releases Video Message: ‘Honor as We’ve Been Taught Is a Lie,’ Addresses ‘Fallen Brothers’
- Matt Tremont to Reportedly Stay Hospitalized for a Week Due to Deathmatch Injuries