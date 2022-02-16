wrestling / News
WWE News: Toxic Attraction Retain Women’s Tag Titles On NXT, Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade Train For Dusty Classic
February 15, 2022 | Posted by
– Toxic Attraction were able to put away Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles at Vengeance Day. You can see a clip of Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne defeating Hartwell and Pirotta below:
– Raquel Gonzalez is making sure that Cora Jade is ready for the Dusty Classic, putting her through a training session on NXT. During Tuesday’s Vengeance Day episode, a segment aired with Gonzalez putting Jade through the paces:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Cody Rhodes Likely Rejoining Company
- Backstage Update on Remaining Length of Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract
- More On WWE Reaching Out To Steve Austin For WrestleMania 38
- Brock Lesnar Wants Young WWE Talent To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats & Not Worry About Your Next High Spot’