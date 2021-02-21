WWE Trademark Applications for Multiple Superstars Denied Due to Lack of Written Consent

– According to a report by Heel By Nature.com, a number of WWE trademark filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) were denied in mid-February, most notably due to a lack of written consent for the WWE Superstars who perform under the ring names that were filed. WWE filed trademarks on these ring names last October.

Per the report, the trademark filings will be abandoned in six months, unless WWE can obtain a signed document from the talents, which consent that WWE can use the ring names. The denied trademarks include the following talents:

* Dominik Mysterio

* Chelsea Green

* A-Kid

* Amale

* Aoife Valkyrie

The USPTO noted that the aforementioned individuals did not sign WWE’s trademark application or provide written, personal consent. Additionally, the report noted the USPTO stated the following in their documentation:

Because the individual named in the mark did not sign the application and the application did not include a proper written consent, applicant must provide a statement that the name in the mark identifies a particular living individual and a written consent to register the name. See 15 U.S.C. §1052(c); TMEP §§813.01(a)-(b), 1206.04(a), 1206.05. Accordingly, applicant must submit both of the following: (1) The following statement: “The name shown in the mark identifies a living individual whose consent to register is made of record.” If the name is a pseudonym, stage name, or nickname, applicant must provide the following statement: “Dominik Mysterio identifies _____ {specify actual name}, a living individual whose consent is of record.” (2) A written consent, personally signed by the named individual, as follows: “I, _____, consent to the use and registration of my name, _____, as a trademark and/or service mark with the USPTO.”

WWE dealt with previously issues for previous trademark filings for Drew Gulak, Pete Dunne, Tony Nese, Justus, Malcolm Bivens, Mercedes Martinez, Keith Lee, Raquel González and Mia Yim. Talents such as Mia Yim, Keith Lee, and Mercedes Martinez had already registered trademarks on the ring names on their own outside of WWE.

As a result, WWE’s trademark applications for Yim, Lee, and Martinez were all abandoned. WWE would have to appeal the abandonment of the trademarks to have their filings reinstated.