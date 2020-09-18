WWE Files Trademark For Bella Twins’ Personal Hygiene Line

It appears that WWE and the Bella Twins have a personal health and hygiene line in the works.

According to PWInsider, the company filed a trademark for “Bella Glam” on Sept. 14. The application is for the following goods and services:

“Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aromatherapy use, baby lotions, bar soaps, bath soap, bath oil, beauty creams, body lotion, body sprays, cologne, perfume, cosmetic preparations, cosmetics, cotton balls for cosmetic purposes, detergents for household use, eye make-up, face powder, hair care preparations, shampoos, hand lotions, hand soap, body soap, lip stick, lip gloss, lotions for face and body care, make-up for the face and body, mouthwash, nail polish, scented oils, toothpaste”

Both Nikki and Brie Bella were WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees prior to the ceremony being postponed due to the pandemic.

As previously reported in late August, the plan is to induct this year’s class into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class for WrestleMania 37.