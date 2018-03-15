WWE News: Trademark Filed for AWA Toy Use, AJ Styles Behind the Scenes Video for Fastlane, and Sheamus Thanks Fans for Celtic Warrior Workouts Milestone

– It appears that WWE has recently filed a trademark for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) (via WrestlingInc.com) for the use of various toys and action figures. No other details on what WWE has planned with the classic defunct wrestling promotion are available as of yet.

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes video featuring WWE world heavyweight champion AJ Styles. The video shows him preparing for his huge title match at last weekend’s Fastlane event. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Raw tag team champion Sheamus thanked fans on his Twitter account for reaching over one million views on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. You can check out his tweet on the announcement below.