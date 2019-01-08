Quantcast

WWE News: Trademark Filed For Possible New Show, R-Truth to Perform at Jack Swagger’s MMA Debut

January 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PWInsider reports that WWE has filed a trademark for “Worlds Collide,” listing the term as “Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling.”

– R-Truth is set to perform at the MMA debut of Jack Swagger, according to Swagger himself. Swagger, real name Jake Hager, told James Lynch in an interview that Truth will perform at Bellator 214, which is Hager’s debut. The show takes place on January 26th in Inglewood, California.

