WWE Files To Trademark Giulia’s Ring Name

Fightful reports that on September 3, WWE filed to trademark the ring name of Giulia, who recently made her NXT debut. She arrived at No Mercy to face off with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The trademark is for:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment