wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis
WWE has found Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’ ship name, and has filed a trademark for it. Heel By Nature reports that the company has filed trademarks for “In-Dex” under two different applications as merchandise and entertainment services. The applications were filed on April 24th.
WWE has been using “InDex” on social media for the Romeo & Juliet-style pairing of Hartwell and Lumis on NXT, mentioning it on Twitter as you can see below.
The applications are for the following goods & services:
International Class 041: Entertainment services; namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
International Class 025: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas
We're still holding out. 💋 #InDex #WWENXT @DexterLumis @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/haBdNXvRNV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 21, 2021
Respect the game. 😍 #WWENXT #InDex @indi_hartwell @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/Fr12KsWxjp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mickie James Responds to Stephanie McMahon’s Apology Over Trash Bag Incident
- Christian Cage On Promo Lesson He Learned From Vince McMahon, Samoa Joe’s WWE Release
- WWE Reportedly Rescinds John Cone’s Termination As Senior Manager Of Talent Relations
- News On Backstage Reaction To Mark Carrano Firing In WWE, How Carrano Dealt With Talent