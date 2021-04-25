WWE Files New Trademark For Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis

WWE has found Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’ ship name, and has filed a trademark for it. Heel By Nature reports that the company has filed trademarks for “In-Dex” under two different applications as merchandise and entertainment services. The applications were filed on April 24th.

WWE has been using “InDex” on social media for the Romeo & Juliet-style pairing of Hartwell and Lumis on NXT, mentioning it on Twitter as you can see below.

The applications are for the following goods & services: