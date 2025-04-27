wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For Name ‘Jin Tala’
WWE has filed a new trademark for the name of “Jin Tala.” Fightful Select reports that the trademark application was filed on April 25th. No word on who or what the name is for at this time.
The mark is described as follows:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”
