WWE Files to Trademark ‘King of the Luchadores’

May 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful reports that on May 18, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘King of the Luchadores’ for entertainment services. This follows a recent trademark filed for King of the Lucas (no, that’s not a typo) earlier this month.

The trademark is for: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

