WWE Files Trademarks On ‘OTC’ For Roman Reigns
WWE has filed new trademarks for Roman Reigns’ nickname as the OTC. Fightful reports that the company filed trademark applications on October 5th for the term, which refers to Reigns as the “Original Tribal Chief” (or, in Reigns’ explanation, “Only Tribal Chief”).
The trademarks are described as follows:
Mark For: OTC trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Mark For: OTC trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.