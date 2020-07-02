USPTO Reportedly Abandons WWE Trademark Application for ‘The Man’

– PWInsider has an update on WWE attempting to apply for the trademark for the nickname, “The Man,” and United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) apparently abandoning WWE’s application. It was previously reported in May that Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE came to an agreement over the trademarks for The Man. Flair had tried to register the trademarks last August, believing he had the rights to it after using the name for decades in promos. WWE later started using the nickname for Becky Lynch. Apparently, Flair had sold all rights to the trademarks to WWE.

However, the latest update says WWE’s application for “The Man” was “abandoned” by the USPTO because it was initially refused in December while previously still under the ownership of Ric Flair. And now, that six-month window has apparently passed.

Ric Flair confirmed he had signed a new contract with the promotion last May. His trademark resolution with the company was rumored to be part of that agreement.