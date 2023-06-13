wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademarks For Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox
WWE has filed new trademarks for Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox’s names. Fightful reports that WWE filed trademarks for LeRae and Nox on June 8th, which are described below:
Mark For: CANDICE LERAE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Mark For: TEGAN NOX trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Thinks Lacey Evans’ Drill Sergeant Gimmick Will Be Hard To Make Work In 2023
- Eric Bischoff Opens Up On His Relationship With Sting, Sting’s Longevity In Wrestling
- Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jake Roberts Recalls Nearly Getting In Fight With Iron Sheik Over Misunderstanding