WWE News: Trademarks Filed for ‘The Disrespected’ and ‘Boa,’ Steve Austin Files for Merchandise Trademarks

September 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that WWE recently applied new trademarks for “The Disrespected” and “Boa.”

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently applied for a number of trademarks for merchandise use. He trademarked the following terms:

* Steve Austin
* King of Professional Wrestling
* Queen of Attitude

Previously, he filed the trademarks for Skullaflage, Broken Skull Ranch, and King of Attitude.

