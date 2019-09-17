wrestling / News
WWE News: Trademarks Filed for ‘The Disrespected’ and ‘Boa,’ Steve Austin Files for Merchandise Trademarks
September 17, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE recently applied new trademarks for “The Disrespected” and “Boa.”
– Additionally, PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently applied for a number of trademarks for merchandise use. He trademarked the following terms:
* Steve Austin
* King of Professional Wrestling
* Queen of Attitude
Previously, he filed the trademarks for Skullaflage, Broken Skull Ranch, and King of Attitude.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Which Matches Will Take Place Inside Hell in a Cell (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More Details On Luke Harper’s Return: When He Was Called Back, How WWE Kept Him Hidden
- Bruce Prichard on His Reaction to Eric Bischoff Giving Away Raw Results on WCW Nitro in 1995
- Jim Ross on How Owen Hart Nearly Signed With WCW in 1990 and Why They Let Him Get Away