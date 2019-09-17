WWE News: Trademarks Filed for ‘The Disrespected’ and ‘Boa,’ Steve Austin Files for Merchandise Trademarks

– PWInsider reports that WWE recently applied new trademarks for “The Disrespected” and “Boa.”

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently applied for a number of trademarks for merchandise use. He trademarked the following terms:

* Steve Austin

* King of Professional Wrestling

* Queen of Attitude

Previously, he filed the trademarks for Skullaflage, Broken Skull Ranch, and King of Attitude.