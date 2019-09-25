WWE News: Trademarks Filed for Lasskicker and More, Twitter Tournament for Greatest Smackdown Star, New Tommaso Ciampa Vignette

– WrestlingInc.com reports that WWE has filed some new trademarks. The ones filed on Friday, September 20 include Rhea Ripley, Steve Cutler, Rik Bugez, Total Bellas, and Lasskicker (nickname for Becky Lynch).

– Per WWE.com, WWE has launched a user-generated tournament to determine the greatest Smackdown Superstar of all time. Here’s the full details:

For 20 years, SmackDown has been home to some of the most iconic Superstars in all of sports-entertainment history. But who is the greatest? That’s up to you! Right now on WWE’s official Twitter page, Instagram Story and Facebook Story, you can decide which blue brand competitor will advance to the next round of the SmackDown Greatest Superstar tournament. The 16 first-round matchups, featuring 32 SmackDown stalwarts, were seeded according to Superstars’ win percentages in matches that took place on SmackDown. The winner of the SmackDown Greatest Superstar tournament will be announced next Friday prior to SmackDown’s debut on FOX. The tournament is broken into four distinct regions based on legendary Team Blue General Managers: Paige, Teddy Long, Vickie Guerrero and Paul Heyman. Place your votes now on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, then check back here Friday to find out which Superstars advanced and to participate in the next round of voting. Download and print your own bracket by clicking here.

Who is the greatest #SmackDown Superstar of all-time? It's up to YOU to decide ⬇️ tournament-style! https://t.co/tqUw8chJCU pic.twitter.com/SuVzYG3Ra5 — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2019

– Former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa shared a new vignette today on training for his comeback after his neck surgery. You can check out that new video below.