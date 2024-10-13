wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademarks For ‘Tribal Chief’ And ‘Dirty Dom’
WWE has filed a couple of new trademarks, one for Roman Reigns and another for Dominik Mysterio. Fightful reports that the company filed applications on October 11th to trademark “Tribal Chief” and “Dirty Dom.”
The trademarks are described as follows:
TRIBAL CHIEF: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts
DIRTY DOM: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
