WWE Traffic Accident Lawsuit Set For February 2023 Start Date

The lawsuit filed against WWE over a traffic accident from 2019 will finally go to trial in June. PWInsider reports that the Florida Middle District Court has set the jury trial to start on February 6th, 2023 in the lawsuit, which was filed by Jackson Parsons in June of last year.

Parsons sued the company alleging that in July of 2019 WWE employee Gaitan Thomas was driving a van rented by WWE while on the job, and there was an accident involving the two, with Parsons riding a bicycle at the time. Parsons says that the accident resulted in “physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy normal life, inconvenience, disfigurement, scarring and mental anguish.” He also claims he’ll be dealing with permanent issues due to the accident, in addition to suffering “a loss of earnings and earning capacity, both in the past and in the future.”

WWE has claimed in legal filings that Thomas is an independent contractor that was engaged by the company. The two sides have been going back and forth and were previously told that they need to finalize discovery by the end of this month. All signs are that the two will proceed to a trial, which is tentatively set for the vicinity of February of next year.

The two sides had been meeting to reach a settlement as of the last few monthys but were unable to come to an agreement. Motions in the case must be filed by December of 2022.