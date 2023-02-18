WWE News: Translation Of Sami Zayn’s French Comments From Smackdown Promo, Banger Bros Pick Up Win

– Sami Zayn used some French in front of the Montreal crowd during his promo on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, and a new report revealed what he said. PWInsider reports that Zayn said “Roman Reigns, écoute-moi bien. Demain soir, t’es chez moi, tabarnac,” which translates to:

“Roman Reigns, listen to me closely. Tomorrow night, you’re in my house, goddamn it!”

– The Banger Bros. got a win on tonight’s show, with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeating the Viking Raiders: