– As previously reported, WWE had issues getting out of Saudi Arabia following WWE Crown Jewel. It was rumored that Vince McMahon and the Crown Prince of Saudi got into a dispute over unpaid money, leading to Vince cutting the Saudi feed of the show. Those rumors have not been confirmed, but you can read more about those rumors by clicking here.

In a new statement issued to Forbes, WWE is standing by the reported “mechanical issues” that caused the flight delay. And that the Saudi feed being delayed had nothing to do with any payment dispute.