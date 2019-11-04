wrestling / News
WWE Issues New Statement On Saudi Travel Issues, Says Feed In Saudi Had Nothing To Do With Money
– As previously reported, WWE had issues getting out of Saudi Arabia following WWE Crown Jewel. It was rumored that Vince McMahon and the Crown Prince of Saudi got into a dispute over unpaid money, leading to Vince cutting the Saudi feed of the show. Those rumors have not been confirmed, but you can read more about those rumors by clicking here.
In a new statement issued to Forbes, WWE is standing by the reported “mechanical issues” that caused the flight delay. And that the Saudi feed being delayed had nothing to do with any payment dispute.
“We have a good relationship with our partners, and the feed issues were unrelated to anything of that nature [payment dispute]. We’ve been public with mechanical issues, the charter company has as well”
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Bringing in Rick Bognar as Fake Razor Ramon, Speaking With Hall & Nash About Fake Razor & Diesel
- Tenille Dashwood on the Origin of the ‘Emma Dance,’ How Her WWE Release Was a Shock
- Bruce Prichard Reveals His Talks With Dusty Rhodes to Join WCW in 1992 to Manage Cactus Jack and The Barbarian, Why the Deal Fell Through
- Reveal of Brock Lesnar’s Jump to Raw Moved Up Over Saudi Arabia Travel Incident