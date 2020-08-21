wrestling / News
WWE Treating This Weekend As A ‘Restart’
WWE will debut the Thunderdome with tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, and according to WrestleVotes they have some big plans for the rest of the weekend as well. According to the report, WWE is treating Summerslam weekend and the new Thunderdome as a kind of restart after spending several months at the Performance Center.
The company has plans for things that are “different but pretty cool”. It also noted that there will likely be one or two returns and new storyline ideas.
Heard that throughout the weekend, WWE has things planned that are “different but pretty cool”.
They are treating this ThunderDome as a restart of sorts. Expect a return or 2 along with some new storylines ideas.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 21, 2020
