WWE Tribute to the Troops Airing on FOX Today

WWE’s Tribute to the Troops special will air on FOX today, with the time dependent on the TV market. The show will feature the following matches and will air depending on how late NFL programming runs in each market:

* Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler (w/Bobby Roode)

* Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Rick Boogz)

* Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan

PWInsider reports that the show will run at the following times in the following markets:

Atlanta: WAGA at 5 PM ET

Boston: WFXT at 5 PM ET

Chicago: WFLD at 4 :30 PM CT

Dallas: KDFW at 4:30 PM CT

Houston: FOX affiliate KRVD at 5 PM CT

Los Angeles: FOX 11 at 12 PM PT

New York City: FOX 5 at 3 PM ET

Orlando: FOX 35 at 4:30 PM ET

Philadelphia: FOX affiliate WTXF at 4:30 PM ET

San Francisco: FOX affiliate KTVU at 4:30 PM PT

Washington, DC: FOX affiliate WTTG at 5 PM ET