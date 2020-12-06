WWE Tribute to the Troops: Drew McIntyre Beats The Miz, Banks & Belair Victorious (Pics, Video)

– WWE World Heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre walked away with a win in a non-title match against The Miz at today’s WWE Tribute to the Troops event. You can view some images and clips from today’s matchup for the event below. Today’s special aired on the FOX Network:

Thank you to everyone who serves in the United States Armed Forces. Happy Holidays! #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/wTXHnoG1FQ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 6, 2020

– Also in action for today’s show, the team of SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair defeated the team of Bayley and Natalya. Some highlight clips and images from the matchup can be viewed here: