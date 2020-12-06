wrestling / News

WWE Tribute to the Troops: Drew McIntyre Beats The Miz, Banks & Belair Victorious (Pics, Video)

December 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE World Heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre walked away with a win in a non-title match against The Miz at today’s WWE Tribute to the Troops event. You can view some images and clips from today’s matchup for the event below. Today’s special aired on the FOX Network:

– Also in action for today’s show, the team of SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair defeated the team of Bayley and Natalya. Some highlight clips and images from the matchup can be viewed here:

