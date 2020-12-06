wrestling / News
WWE Tribute to the Troops: Drew McIntyre Beats The Miz, Banks & Belair Victorious (Pics, Video)
– WWE World Heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre walked away with a win in a non-title match against The Miz at today’s WWE Tribute to the Troops event. You can view some images and clips from today’s matchup for the event below. Today’s special aired on the FOX Network:
#WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE is in action NEXT on #WWETroops on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/YoSl7n5x6Z
IT'S OFFICIAL:@DMcIntyreWWE vs. @AJStylesOrg w/ @TheGiantOmos at #WWETLC will be a TLC Match! pic.twitter.com/HUoj0bvNu5
Their song did have 🎶 Ho, Ho 🎶 in the lyrics.@mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/qN9rJRZUUb
The Claymore is a thing of beauty 😍😍@DMcIntyreWWE #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/ES3M1BWqKc
Mr. #MITB @mikethemiz meets #WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE in one-on-one action! #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/r8qf3zzCgo
Thank you to everyone who serves in the United States Armed Forces.
Happy Holidays! #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/wTXHnoG1FQ
– Also in action for today’s show, the team of SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair defeated the team of Bayley and Natalya. Some highlight clips and images from the matchup can be viewed here:
🚨 IT'S HAPPENING 🚨@SashaBanksWWE & @BiancaBelairWWE team up NEXT on #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/o8jX0c072D
#TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE + @BiancaBelairWWE = a VIBE. 😎#WWETroops pic.twitter.com/2RVPZB2cRX
EST of @WWE vs. the B.O.A.T.#WWETroops pic.twitter.com/iGJ6ge4Knh
Now this is quite the tag team matchup!@SashaBanksWWE teams with @BiancaBelairWWE against @itsBayleyWWE & @NatbyNature. #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/2Gr4JnLkr0
