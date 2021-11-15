wrestling / News
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results: Roman Reigns Battles Shinsuke Nakamura, More
WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops on FOX on Sunday night, with Roman Reigns facing off against Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results and some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Nobody sings 'The Star-Spangled Banner' like @LilianGarcia 🇺🇸 #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/qLmLnOKVpY
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2021
* Big E defeated Dolph Ziggler
#WWEChampion @WWEBigE goes one-on-one with @HEELZiggler in our first match today during WWE Tribute to the Troops.#WWETroops@TributeToTroops pic.twitter.com/d1iSbtGUFh
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021
"Catching @HEELZiggler like a baby." – @PatMcAfeeShow 😂😂😂😂@WWEBigE picks up the W at #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/G6lvTnvDgA
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2021
* Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan
🥺🥺🥺@YaOnlyLivvOnce@BiancaBelairWWE#WWETroops@TributeToTroops pic.twitter.com/9T2JpHc39M
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021
The strength of @BiancaBelairWWE is unreal.
EST of @WWE indeed. #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/NyAE97h911
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2021
Right on target for @YaOnlyLivvOnce! #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/ZERtTCXj39
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2021
Thank you to National Medal of Honor recipient, Woody Williams. 🇺🇸
Learn more and please donate at https://t.co/cynlJnfvef #InTheirHonor@MohMuseum#WWETroops pic.twitter.com/VGUOcC1erV
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021
* Roman Reigns defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
The One. #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/l17ju42IqW
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2021
Our main event at the 19th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops:
Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns with @HeymanHustle in his corner taking on @ShinsukeN with @rickboogswwe in his corner!#WWETroops@TributeToTroops pic.twitter.com/OXYqltrMge
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021
REIGNS IS DOWN! #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/pjaiFg9rjW
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2021
Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns stands tall at the 19th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops!@HeymanHustle@WWEUsos#WWETroops@TributeToTroops pic.twitter.com/7piSyEzSn9
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021