WWE Tribute To The Troops Results: Roman Reigns Battles Shinsuke Nakamura, More

November 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Holiday WWE Tribute to the Troops

WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops on FOX on Sunday night, with Roman Reigns facing off against Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results and some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Big E defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan

* Roman Reigns defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

