WWE Tribute To The Troops Spoilers

– WWE taped Tribute to the Troops at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Friday, and the spoilers are in. You can see the results from the taping below per Fightful. The show does not yet have an announced premiere date.

* Humberto Carrillo & Kevin Owens defeat Andrade & Drew McIntyre

* The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) defeat Ricochet & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

* The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defeat Natalya & Sarah Logan

* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeat Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

* Boot Camp Match: Seth Rollins defeats Erick Rowan