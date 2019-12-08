wrestling / News
WWE Tribute To The Troops Spoilers
– WWE taped Tribute to the Troops at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Friday, and the spoilers are in. You can see the results from the taping below per Fightful. The show does not yet have an announced premiere date.
* Humberto Carrillo & Kevin Owens defeat Andrade & Drew McIntyre
* The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) defeat Ricochet & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
* The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defeat Natalya & Sarah Logan
The Kabuki Warriors with the troops! 👏👏👏👏😍😀 #TributeToTheTroops 🇺🇸#KabukiWarriors 🏯
🤡👺👹🌺🌸🇯🇵#TheEmpress#EmpressOfTomorrow#EmpressOfRAW#AsukaCity#TheFuture#TheKeyToEvolution
🌒🖤🏯⚓️⛵️🌊🏴☠️🇯🇵#YouHaveNoChance pic.twitter.com/w17eJiDJnn
— 👻🎭🌸Empress of Sole Survivor|女帝🌞🤡👻 (@AsukaCityRP) December 7, 2019
* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeat Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
* Boot Camp Match: Seth Rollins defeats Erick Rowan
*SPOILER* Seth at Tribute to the Troops #SethRollins #TributeToTheTroops
📸: _young_encinas on Instagram pic.twitter.com/U9TBOSUkWS
— Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) December 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Petey Williams and Gail Kim On AEW and NXT Using the Canadian Destroyer
- New Day Recall Bringing Kofi Kingston Into the Group, Big E.’s Reservations About Adding Kofi
- Jim Ross On If Vince McMahon Ever Considered Bringing Eric Bischoff to WWE In 1999 After WCW Sent Bischoff Home
- Bruce Prichard Discusses The Backstage Animosity Between Undertaker & Hulk Hogan Following Survivor Series 1991, What Caused It