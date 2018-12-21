WWE Tribute to the Troops Rating Down From Last Year

– WWE Tribute to the Troops was down in the ratings from last year’s episode. Thursday night’s special brought in a 0.32 rating and 1.127 million viewers, down 23% and 20% from last year’s 0.42 demo rating and 1.401 million viewers. Last year’s episode aired on December 14th, 2017.

Tribute to the Troops ranked at #10 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with College Basketball winning the night (0.51 demo rating, 1.553 million viewers).