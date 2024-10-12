wrestling / News

WWE News: Trick Williams Appears On Smackdown, Chris Sabin Teases Debut

October 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trick WIlliams WWE Smackdown 10-11-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Trick Williams made an appearance on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The NXT Champion was seen in the crowd on Friday night’s show, watching as Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill retained their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against the Meta-Four:

– Chris Sabin posted to Twitter for the first time since July following the vignette that suggested he and Alex Shelly are arriving next week. Sabin wrote simply:

“Hello there.”

