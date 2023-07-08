WWE News: Trick Williams Was Backstage At Smackdown, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez Not At Show

– NXT star Trick Williams was backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Williams was brought to the taping but wasn’t used before the show. The site also notes that Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Omos, Gallows and Anderson, The Street Profits and Cameron Grimes were all backstage at the taping but not used.

– Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were not at tonight’s taping.