Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Tries to Stop Mae Young Classic Spoilers, Stephanie McMahon, JBL, Michael Cole, & More Congratulate Renee Young, New Honor Re-United Match Announced

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme

– WWE is reportedly looking to cut down on spoilers, focusing on one correspondent for the Wrestling Observer site. JJ Williams, who has regularly worked with F4Wonline.com and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reporting developmental TV taping and live event results, posted the following on Twitter about the situation…

– Stephanie McMahon, JBL, Michael Cole and more have on today’s news that Renee Young will be part of Raw’s commentary team on Monday…

– Jay Briscoe vs. Marty Scurll added to the August 19th Honor Re-United event…

article topics

Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading