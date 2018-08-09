Various News: WWE Tries to Stop Mae Young Classic Spoilers, Stephanie McMahon, JBL, Michael Cole, & More Congratulate Renee Young, New Honor Re-United Match Announced

– WWE is reportedly looking to cut down on spoilers, focusing on one correspondent for the Wrestling Observer site. JJ Williams, who has regularly worked with F4Wonline.com and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reporting developmental TV taping and live event results, posted the following on Twitter about the situation…

I've been told to not post finishes anymore by someone who works for the company, we've had a good run. @WONF4W @davemeltzerWON — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 9, 2018

Further detail on the situation I was approached and specifically told that they would have to ask me to leave for posting finishes. I asked is that the new rule for everyone? I was told no, it was just the rule for me because I "work for a dirt sheet" — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 9, 2018

I was also told that if it was any other fan they wouldn't care. Simply because the Wrestling Observer endorses me as their reliable person on site I have now been singled out and am less than a fan to WWE. — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 9, 2018

At this point I have no idea what I can and can not post. Any photos from tonight would be a spoiler as to who advanced, these tickets were $50 per night and yes I always pay for my own tickets to events so why would I risk being removed over petty drama? — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 9, 2018

The worst part is all I've ever wanted to do was promote the talent with photos and gifs in addition to showing up. There's nothing I can do, I'm not even shocked, mostly disappointed, and even if I'm less than "just a fan" I'll still be at Full Sail tonight having a great time. — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 9, 2018

– Stephanie McMahon, JBL, Michael Cole and more have on today’s news that Renee Young will be part of Raw’s commentary team on Monday…

Congrats to ⁦@ReneeYoungWWE⁩ on this wonderful achievement-commentary on @WWE Raw! Well deserved and I am so happy for you!!!! You deserve this and will do an outstanding job! Can’t wait to watch and listen. https://t.co/SQA4dC0aei — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 9, 2018

This is truly awesome @ReneeYoungWWE and you deserve it!!!! You’re awesome at what you do!!!! So proud of you🙌💜 pic.twitter.com/LRpZLvv5fz — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 9, 2018

I could not be more excited, or more proud of one of my best friends in the whole world. Congrats @ReneeYoungWWE…Get ready! #RAW https://t.co/nVG3h2Cr3p — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 9, 2018

And secondly. #raw will be absolutely incredible Monday Night with @ReneeYoungWWE joining me and @WWEGraves! Renee is true trailblazer and about to do something that has never been done before! This is gonna be fun! https://t.co/7o1DmTz5wv — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) August 9, 2018

– Jay Briscoe vs. Marty Scurll added to the August 19th Honor Re-United event…