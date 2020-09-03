WWE News: Triple H Asks Declan Rice to Stay With West Ham, Stock Dips

– Triple H is leaning into his West Ham fandom, asking midfielder Declan Rice to star with the club. The Game, a noted fan of the Premier League football club, posted the following video in which he urges Ham to stay with the club instead of going to Chelsea.

Triple H said, “Declan, you’ve got big decisions ahead of you and I understand that. And far be it for me to tell you what to do. But I’d like to give you a point of view that sometimes in life there are more important things. There’s an opportunity to be something more. To be a hero, to be a hero to fans who supported you. To be a hero to people who have watched you come up through a system and be successful in that system. To be a hero and build something on your own. To not just succeed but to succeed on your terms. Build your franchise, build your legacy, to become something more. To become the one and only, to become the first. Declan Rice, build your legacy, build your franchise. Stay with the people that brought you to the dance.”

He finished, “Stay with West Ham and become the hero, become the champion, become everything that they all know that Declan Rice can be.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $42.52 on Thursday, down $1.84 (4.15%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 2.78% on the day.