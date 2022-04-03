wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Backstage at WrestleMania 38, Commemorative Chair Note

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Tommaso Ciampa NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

– Triple H was reportedly backstage at WrestleMania 38 night one and is again for tonight’s show. PWInsider reports that the WWE executive, who appeared at NXT Stand & Deliver after Tommaso Ciampa’s loss, is at night two tonight.

– The site also notes that yesterday’s commemorative chair featured artwork for Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens.

