WWE News: Triple H Attends Charity Event, Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio In Australia
– Triple H did an appearance at a Boys & Girls Clubs of America event on Thursday. The WWE creative head posted a pic of his appearance on Twitter, writing:
“An incredible day with some really, really incredible kids. Proud to support @BGCA_Clubs during @WWE’s Season of Giving today at WWE HQ.”
– The WWE Australia Twitter account shared pics of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in the country to promote Elimination Chamber, writing:
