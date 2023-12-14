WWE News: Triple H Attends Charity Event, Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio In Australia

– Triple H did an appearance at a Boys & Girls Clubs of America event on Thursday. The WWE creative head posted a pic of his appearance on Twitter, writing:

“An incredible day with some really, really incredible kids. Proud to support @BGCA_Clubs during @WWE’s Season of Giving today at WWE HQ.”

An incredible day with some really, really incredible kids. Proud to support @BGCA_Clubs during @WWE’s Season of Giving today at WWE HQ. pic.twitter.com/CfN4Gr7krG — Triple H (@TripleH) December 13, 2023

– The WWE Australia Twitter account shared pics of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in the country to promote Elimination Chamber, writing: