– Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque commemorated a WWE cameraman, Rico, who has celebrates his 30th anniversary in WWE today. Triple H wrote, “#WWE has grown immensely over the last 30 years. It’s the world-class talent in front of the camera and the dedicated team behind it. Today, one of our cameraman, Rico celebrated his 30th anniversary with @WWE.” You can view a video he shared with Rico live from SummerSlam below:

#WWE has grown immensely over the last 30 years. It’s the world-class talent in front of the camera and the dedicated team behind it. Today, one of our cameraman, Rico celebrated his 30th anniversary with @WWE. pic.twitter.com/NQT7hO3tvj — Triple H (@TripleH) August 3, 2025

– PWInsider reports that members of the Savannah Bananas baseball team are in attendance at tonight’s SummerSlam Night Two.

– Additionally, PWInsider has details on another one of the prospective recruits who attended the WWE tryout session last week. Gui Da Silva was reportedly in attendance. Da Silva is a Hollywood stuntman who has worked on Marvel film projects and other television shows.