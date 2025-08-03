wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Commemorates Cameraman's 30th Anniversary, Savannah Bananas in Attendance

August 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Unreal - Triple H behind the scenes, TEDSports conference, President Donald Trump 30th anniversary WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque commemorated a WWE cameraman, Rico, who has celebrates his 30th anniversary in WWE today. Triple H wrote, “#WWE has grown immensely over the last 30 years. It’s the world-class talent in front of the camera and the dedicated team behind it. Today, one of our cameraman, Rico celebrated his 30th anniversary with @WWE.” You can view a video he shared with Rico live from SummerSlam below:

PWInsider reports that members of the Savannah Bananas baseball team are in attendance at tonight’s SummerSlam Night Two.

– Additionally, PWInsider has details on another one of the prospective recruits who attended the WWE tryout session last week. Gui Da Silva was reportedly in attendance. Da Silva is a Hollywood stuntman who has worked on Marvel film projects and other television shows.

