WWE, Triple H Comment on Brian Lawler’s Passing, Investigation Opened Into Suicide

– WWE and Triple H have both released statements following the passing on Sunday of WWE alumnus Brian Lawler. Lawler passed away on Sunday at the age of forty-six following a suicide attempt in a Memphis jail, where he was being held on charges of DUI and evading arrest.

WWE said in their statement, “WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away. Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans.”

Triple H posted:

Incredibly sad news about the passing of Brian Christopher. A tragic loss of life. Both @StephMcMahon and I are thinking of Jerry Lawler and the entire Lawler family this evening. https://t.co/Siqrx5Vt1c — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2018

In addition, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced that they are opening an investigation into Lawler’s death. PWInsider reports that the investigation was opened at the request of the Memphis District Attorney’s office.