WWE News: Triple H Comments on Shotzi & Nox’s Smackdown Debut, Otis Will Destroy Anyone

– Triple H took to social media to comment on the debut of Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox on Smackdown. As noted, the two NXT stars debuted as a tag team and beat Natalya and Tamina in a non-titled bout. The Game posted to Twitter after to write:

“Two of #WWENXT’s most dedicated, resilient, and individual BAD ASSES made their #Smackdown debut against two of @WWE’s finest champions. Congrats to @ShotziWWE and @TeganNoxWWE_!!! #WeAreNXT”

– WWE aired a backstage promo with Alpha Academy, with Chad Gable talking up Otis and putting all of Smackdown on notice from the Street Profits to Big E., to Edge and Roman Reigns. He said the result will be the same, with Otis then quipping, “I will destroy anyone.”