WWE News: Triple H Sends Custom Title to Nationals, Full Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, Boogeyman Haunts WWE Employees for Halloween

– WWE carried on its tradition of sending a custom WWE title belt to champions for major sports leagues. After the Washington Nationals won the team’s first World Series in last night’s Game 7, WWE executive Triple H shared a photo on Twitter of a custom Nationals WWE Championship belt with the team’s logo on it to celebrate their victory. You can check out that tweet below.

Triple H wrote on Twitter, “A back-and-forth #WorldSeries that crowned new @mlb Champions for their very first time. Congratulations to the Washington @nationals on your historic win. Time to bring the celebration to DC! #STAYINTHEFIGHT”

A back-and-forth #WorldSeries that crowned new @mlb Champions for their very first time. Congratulations to the Washington @nationals on your historic win. Time to bring the celebration to DC! #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/yR5zSPj9BC — Triple H (@TripleH) October 31, 2019

– The full WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Kickoff show video is now available online. You can watch that complete video below.

– The Boogeyman emerged from the Bottomless Pit this week to scare WWE employees for Halloween at their officers. You can check out that video below.