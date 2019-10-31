wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Sends Custom Title to Nationals, Full Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, Boogeyman Haunts WWE Employees for Halloween
– WWE carried on its tradition of sending a custom WWE title belt to champions for major sports leagues. After the Washington Nationals won the team’s first World Series in last night’s Game 7, WWE executive Triple H shared a photo on Twitter of a custom Nationals WWE Championship belt with the team’s logo on it to celebrate their victory. You can check out that tweet below.
Triple H wrote on Twitter, “A back-and-forth #WorldSeries that crowned new @mlb Champions for their very first time. Congratulations to the Washington @nationals on your historic win. Time to bring the celebration to DC! #STAYINTHEFIGHT”
A back-and-forth #WorldSeries that crowned new @mlb Champions for their very first time. Congratulations to the Washington @nationals on your historic win. Time to bring the celebration to DC! #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/yR5zSPj9BC
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 31, 2019
– The full WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Kickoff show video is now available online. You can watch that complete video below.
– The Boogeyman emerged from the Bottomless Pit this week to scare WWE employees for Halloween at their officers. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction to Brian Pillman’s Death, Addressing Drug Issues in WCW
- Rikishi Recalls Giving Vince McMahon the Stinkface, What Vince Said Before Taking It
- Seth Rollins Weighs In On Fans Turning on Him, Reaction To His Hell in a Cell Match
- Bully Ray Campaigns for New Titles and Six-Man Tag Titles in WWE, Sean Waltman Agrees