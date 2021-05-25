WWE News: Triple H Hypes NXT Women’s Tag Match, John Morrison Live-Tweeting Tonight’s Show

– Triple H took to social media on Tuesday to hype up the women’s tag match on tonight’s NXT. The show will feature Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart taking on Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The Game posted to Twitter:

“Two teams comprised of four athletes looking to represent their division and their brand to the ENTIRE world!!! @ShotziWWE and @WWEEmberMoon take on @DakotaKai_WWE and @RaquelWWE TONIGHT on @USA_Network at 8pm ET! #WWENXT”

– John Morrison noted on Twitter that he will be live-tweeting tonight’s NXT. Morrison is the husband of Franky Monet, who is making her in-ring debut tonight. He posted: