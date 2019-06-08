wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Hypes Japan Events in His Restored Throne, Mia Yim Has Emotional Moment at NXT, Special Olympics Held at WWE HQ
– Well, it looks like Triple H rebuilt his throne after Cody Rhodes destroyed it at AEW Double or Nothing last month (h/t Squared Circle Reddit). WWE released a new hype video featuring Triple for the upcoming events set for Japan this month. You can check out that clip below.
🇯🇵#WWETokyo #wwe_jp pic.twitter.com/aKDS0HqYvU
— WWE Japan (@WWEJapan) June 7, 2019
– WWE released a new NXT vlog featuring Mia Yim having an emotional experience when she goes to NXT to compete against Bianca Belair. You can check out that video below.
– Newstimes.com released some photos of the Special Olympics that were held at the WWE Stamford HQ.
