WWE News: Triple H Hypes Japan Events in His Restored Throne, Mia Yim Has Emotional Moment at NXT, Special Olympics Held at WWE HQ

June 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H Skull King

– Well, it looks like Triple H rebuilt his throne after Cody Rhodes destroyed it at AEW Double or Nothing last month (h/t Squared Circle Reddit). WWE released a new hype video featuring Triple for the upcoming events set for Japan this month. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a new NXT vlog featuring Mia Yim having an emotional experience when she goes to NXT to compete against Bianca Belair. You can check out that video below.

Newstimes.com released some photos of the Special Olympics that were held at the WWE Stamford HQ.

