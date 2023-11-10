wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H & Nick Khan Attend Boxing Event With Dana White, Superstars’ First Title Wins on Playlist
November 10, 2023 | Posted by
– Nick Khan and Triple H attended a boxing event with Dana White on Thursday night in New York City. PWInsider reports that the three TKO executives were ringside at Hollywood Fight Nights: New York City, which took place at The Theater in Madison Square Garden.
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at WWE stars’ first championship wins, as you can see below: