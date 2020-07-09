wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Praises Keith Lee After NXT Title Win, William Regal Thanks Fans, Mercedes Martinez Highlight

July 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate Keith Lee on his Great American Bash win and comment on Adam Cole’s loss. Following Lee’s NXT Championship win, the Game posted:

– William Regal took to Twitter after Great American Bash to thank the fans and those involved in the show:

– WWE posted video of Mercedes Martinez’s return to NXT and win over Santana Garrett:

