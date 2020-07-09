WWE News: Triple H Praises Keith Lee After NXT Title Win, William Regal Thanks Fans, Mercedes Martinez Highlight

– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate Keith Lee on his Great American Bash win and comment on Adam Cole’s loss. Following Lee’s NXT Championship win, the Game posted:

There is a saying “it’s the talent that makes the title.”

During his 403 day reign over the black and gold brand Adam Cole MADE the NXT championship, THE championship. That reign might be over but he’s just getting started.

Adam Cole IS #WWENXT

and that…is #Undisputed. #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/hJ6GMXOK1p — Triple H (@TripleH) July 9, 2020

– William Regal took to Twitter after Great American Bash to thank the fans and those involved in the show:

I am hounored to work for @WWENXT . Thank you very much indeed to all who watched tonight’s show and to all the incredibly hard working competitors. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 9, 2020

– WWE posted video of Mercedes Martinez’s return to NXT and win over Santana Garrett: