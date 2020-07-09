wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Praises Keith Lee After NXT Title Win, William Regal Thanks Fans, Mercedes Martinez Highlight
– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate Keith Lee on his Great American Bash win and comment on Adam Cole’s loss. Following Lee’s NXT Championship win, the Game posted:
A truly historic night for #WWENXT tonight at #NXTGAB as @RealKeithLee now holds both the #NXTChampionship AND #NXTNATitle. Each new champion begins a new era… where he brings @WWENXT?
The possibilities are #Limitless. #Congrats pic.twitter.com/pGd9BWBZZy
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 9, 2020
There is a saying “it’s the talent that makes the title.”
During his 403 day reign over the black and gold brand Adam Cole MADE the NXT championship, THE championship. That reign might be over but he’s just getting started.
Adam Cole IS #WWENXT
and that…is #Undisputed. #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/hJ6GMXOK1p
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 9, 2020
– William Regal took to Twitter after Great American Bash to thank the fans and those involved in the show:
I am hounored to work for @WWENXT . Thank you very much indeed to all who watched tonight’s show and to all the incredibly hard working competitors.
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 9, 2020
– WWE posted video of Mercedes Martinez’s return to NXT and win over Santana Garrett:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations In New Video, Confirms Affair But Denies Abuse
- Billy Gunn’s Wife Denies Reports That He Sent Cease and Desist to Tony Gunn Over ‘The Gunn Show’
- Booker T Responds To Sasha Banks Saying She & Bayley Are Better Than Harlem Heat
- Mick Foley Discusses How Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Bring Him to WWE Originally, How He Ended Up With Mankind Mask That Was Designed for The Undertaker