WWE News: Triple H Praises New Women’s Tag Team Champions, Aleister Black Reads From Tales of the Dark Father

– Triple H posted to social media on Friday night to praise the new Women’s Tag Team Champions in Natalya and Tamina. As noted, the two defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and the Game posted to Twitter, writing:

“Representing two of @WWE’s biggest dynasties, both @NatbyNature and @TaminaSnuka are title-takers and HISTORY-MAKERS! Congratulations to the NEW #WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions! #Smackdown”

– Aleister Black appeared in the third vignette in which he read a new chapter from his Tales of the Dark Father: